NHP identifies Michigan man killed after he walked in front of truck on US95 in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday a pedestrian who died on U.S. 95 on Saturday, Dec. 12, was walking in the area “for unknown reasons.”

Related Content Pedestrian killed in Nye County crash

Ricky McAdams, 42, of Muskegon, Mich., walked into the northbound travel lane of U.S. 95 in Nye County near mile marker 17.

The driver of the 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer that struck McAdams was not injured.

The truck was transporting hazardous materials, but none were released as a result of the crash, NHP said.

The death marks NHP Southern Command’s 63rd fatal crash, and its 73rd fatality of 2020.