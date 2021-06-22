NHP identifies man killed in gunfire exchange after he shot at road worker

RENO — Authorities have released the identity of a man who shot and wounded a Nevada Department of Transportation worker and then died after an exchange of gunfire.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified the slain suspect in the Eureka County shooting as 34-year-old Zachary Minissale of Nevada City, California.

Agency officials also said Minissale may have been linked to a homicide investigation in his hometown.

Minissale was accused of opening fire Wednesday morning on a road worker in a State Route 278 construction zone south of Carlin.

Officers disabled his van north of Eureka. Authorities say Minissale shot at them and ended up fatally wounded.