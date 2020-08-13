NHP hopes witnesses come forward to help them identify driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP is trying to find out what happened during a fatal hit-and-run crash, so the agency is asking people who may have witnessed it to come forward.

The crash occurred on I-15 at Mile Marker 61 on Aug. 11 between the hours of 7:35 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.

According to NHP, an unknown vehicle was traveling in the far right travel lane southbound on I-15 approaching Mile Marker 61 in Clark County. At the same time, a man was in front of the vehicle while straddling the far right travel lane and the right shoulder of southbound I-15.

The vehicle struck the man and then left the scene without stopping, NHP said. The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the adult male pedestrian is pending next of kin notification.

NHP says this crash remains under investigation. The Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Team is seeking information, so anyone who may have witnessed the unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer or large dually style truck with minor front end damage, near the scene of the crash between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., please call the Nevada Highway Patrol at (702)486-4100 or Crimestoppers at (702)385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 31st fatal crash resulting in 33 fatalities for 2020.