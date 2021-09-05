NHP: Child killed in two-vehicle crash on SR160 near Pahrump, NB lanes closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP received a report of a crash on SR160 near Pahrump around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Northbound lanes are closed at this time. Southbound lanes remain open.

According to NHP, a child was killed in the two-vehicle crash on SR160 near Pahrump. The family of eight was traveling northbound on Blue Diamond at Mile Marker 43 when the crash occurred, according to NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman.

NHP says the two vehicles were traveling north on Blue Diamond when the first vehicle for unknown reasons struck the second vehicle, sending that vehicle onto the right side shoulder of the roadway.

The second vehicle had 8 occupants.

Unfortunately, a juvenile occupant of that second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other seven occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Desert View Hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time.

The driver of the first vehicle was also taken to Desert View Hospital. At this time they have not determined if impairment or speed were a factor.

#Fatal NB on SR160 and MM43CL. (Near Pahrump) One confirmed deceased. NB lanes are closed at this time , SB lanes are open. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #SlowDown #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 5, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.