NHP: Fatal crash involving pedestrian on I-15 NB, north of Starr Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHP reported a fatal crash on Interstate 15 northbound, just north of Starr Avenue Monday morning. The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian. The crash scene is blocking right lanes and the off-ramp as the investigation continues.

According to NHP Trooper Ashely Wellman, at approximately 10:34 a.m. they responded to I-15 northbound, just north of Starr Avenue to a reported vehicle and pedestrian crash.

Witnesses said there was a possible disabled white utility vehicle on the right shoulder with hazard lights on.

According to the NHP report, an adult male was standing outside the vehicle, it is unknown if he was the driver of that vehicle or a pedestrian, when another utility van in the far right travel lane failed to maintain its lane and struck the driver/pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

#Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian IR15 northbound ,north of Starr Ave. one travel one open at this time , expect delays, PIO on scene . Media can stage on the Starr NB on ramp. #Fatal #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/d9ersmgt1A — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 4, 2021

The driver of the van who struck the driver or pedestrian remained on the scene and is cooperating. It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash reported on I-15 northbound at Cactus, blocking off-ramp. Expect delays in the area. #8NN pic.twitter.com/KSIiWaoiYp — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) October 4, 2021

NHP says the Starr Avenue north on-ramp remains closed and that only one lane of traffic is allowed to pass through, going north.

They expect to be on the scene for at least two more hours as the investigation into the crash continues.

#FASTALERT 11:45 AM, Oct 04 2021

Crash NB I-15 North of Starr Ave

Right lanes blocked

Starr On ramp blocked — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 4, 2021

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.