NHP: Driver suspected of transporting Fentanyl pills near Ely

ELY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol have arrested a driver suspected of transporting Fentanyl pills in Ely.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, an NHP Trooper was on a routine patrol on US-93 near mile marker 93 in White Pine County when he noticed a vehicle with its hood up.

Photo Courtesy: NHP

As the Trooper conducted a welfare check on the adult male driver, he identified possible criminal activity and observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the Trooper discovered approximately 500 pills, suspected to be Fentanyl.

The driver of the car is identified as 56-year old Luis Gonzalo Acosta of Blythe, California.

Suspect arrested: Luis Gonzalo Acosta/Photo Courtesy: NHP

Acosta was arrested and booked at the White Pine County Jail on the following charges: Possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transporting a substance that cannot be introduced into interstate commerce, and transporting a controlled substance.