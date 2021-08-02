NHP: Teen, juvenile killed in wrong-way crash on I-15 near Moapa identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says two people are dead, including a juvenile, after a wrong-way crash Monday night on I-15 and Clark County mile marker 78, near Moapa.

The Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed as Javarius Barfield, 19, and Chase Fernandez, 8, both of Georgia.

NHP says the wrong-way driver was traveling south in the northbound travel lanes. Officials do suspect impairment in this crash.

More details regarding the identity of the wrong-way driver have not been made available. 8 News Now has reached out to NHP for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.