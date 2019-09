LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are working a crash in Nye County that has several lanes of traffic blocked. The wreck happened on U.S. 95 near Mile Marker 6, which is near State Route 160.

NHP said the accident was between a semi-truck and a car. Both vehicles were driving southbound on U.S. 95 when they crashed. The southbound lanes of U.S. 95 are blocked.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.