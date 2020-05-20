NHP crackdowns on people not wearing seat belts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is doing a “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement for the next few weeks in an effort to make sure Southern Nevadans are buckling up.

While conducting traffic stops for other violations from May 20 – June 2, troopers will also be checking to see if drivers and their passengers are wearing seat belts.

According to an NHP news release, “Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2017. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.”

Every year, the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates numerous fatal crashes or serious injury crashes due to seat belts not being worn or being worn incorrectily.

NHP is hoping seat belt enforcement and education will remind people to buckle up.