LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It involved a foot pursuit by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers but a Las Vegas rabbit is now safe and sound.

NHP says it received numerous calls from concerned citizens who saw the rabbit running in the center median of US 95 and Charleston during rush hour last week.

The freeway is no place for a bunny. NHP dispatch was receiving calls of a rabbit running in the center median on US95 and Charleston during rush hour. FTO Trooper Foesch and her trainee Trooper Teneyck responded and after a short foot pursuit were able to catch the rabbit. #nhp pic.twitter.com/AO6RAur9Bf — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 26, 2019

NHP is receiving a lot of accolades for saving what is believed to be a Desert Cottontail Rabbit. Several people thanked the troopers for their efforts and creating a happy outcome.