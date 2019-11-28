NHP, CHP team up for joint enforcement effort this holiday week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is once again teaming up with California Highway Patrol for a joint enforcement effort to keep the roads safe. 8 News Now did a ride along near the state line to see the crack down during the most traveled day of the year.

Trooper Travis Smaka of NHP is keeping a watchful eye on the road, looking for speeders along the I-15 corridor between Las Vegas and California.

“It’s going to be a very busy weekend … we’re already seeing some pretty good number of cars traveling through this area,” he noted.

Smaka and roughly 40 troopers between NHP and CHP are partnering for the campaign, all focusing on zero deadly crashes this holiday weekend. Their efforts not only target speed but the move over law and distracted drivers.

“We’re trying to ensure everyone has a happy Thanksgiving, and we’re not missing any seats around the table,” he said.

But troopers still find the turkeys and post about them on social media, including one driver traveling 106 MPH.

“I got him coming up behind me at 85, but by the time I clocked him, it was 83.”

Trooper Smaka pulled over a 16-year-old heading back to California from Las Vegas.

“I was hanging out with a friend that I’ve played PlayStation with since I was 11,” said Ronald Buchanan of Redding, California.

He just got his license last week and has already learned a potentially costly lesson about speeding. Trooper Smaka let Buchanan off with a warning because he maintains this enforcement is about changing dangerous driving behavior.

So far, NHP troopers have made nearly 200 stops and issued 155 citations and 177 violations. Law enforcement plans to switch their focus on Sunday to drivers trying to avoid traffic by using the shoulder lanes.