NHP, CHP join forces to enforce ‘Zero Tolerance’ zone on I-15 for Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol and California Highway Patrol will join forces starting Friday to crack down on drivers not following the rules of the road along the I-15 corridor which connects the two states.

It’s estimated around 45,000 vehicles enter Nevada on I-15 from California on a daily basis. This stretch of interstate I-15 was once considered one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country.

Both NHP and CHP will concentrate enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway. That stretch of highway is designated a “Zero Tolerance” zone. Troopers warn “even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced during the holiday weekend.”

The two agencies will target speeding vehicles, move over law violators and distracted driving violations, however all traffic violations will be enforced no matter the severity.

The California Highway Patrol will focus their efforts on the California side of Interstate I-15 and will include the use of their fix winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.