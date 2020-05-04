NHP celebrates Star Wars Day with out-of-this-world photo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Star Wars Day is May the 4th, an unofficial holiday that was started by the saga’s fans, and local law enforcement is getting in on all the fun!

Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command tweeted a picture of one of their patrol vehicles with the Death Star pictured behind it.

While celebrations may be a little different this year due to stay at home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans across the nation are still finding ways to spread the Star Wars experience.

If you are a Star Wars enthusiast, be sure to wish others a happy “May the Fourth Be With You!”