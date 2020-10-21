NHP: Car fire causes traffic delays on US 95 and I-15, heavy damage to road surface

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to NHP, a car fire blocked traffic and caused long delays on US 95 southbound at I-15 near Martin Luther King Blvd.

8 News Now viewer, Brian Dunn was driving as flames were spilling out of the car and posted the video on his account alerting drivers.

Several lanes were closed for over 90 minutes causing traffic backups for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

The fire heavily damaged the road and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) was called to make repairs on the roadway.

#trafficalert ⚠️ US95SB/I-15, vehicle fire caused significant damage to road surface. @nevadadot is on scene patching the roadway. Lane restrictions will be in place for the next 90 minutes. Left/right travel lanes are open, middle lane is closed, use caution in the area. #nhp pic.twitter.com/WgPK2LO2k4 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 21, 2020

