NHP captures picture of mountain lion on Mt. Charleston, warns public to take extra safety precautions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a normal shift, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers normally see speeders and reckless drivers on our roadways, but just recently, they saw a mountain lion.

NHP tweeted a photo with the caption, “that is a freakin mountain lion,” spotted in Mount Charleston.

Okay folks, that is a freakin mountain lion. He’s been making the rounds recently on the top of SR157 on Mt Charleston. While sightings are rare they are up there, watch your pets if you go up to visit, keep them on a leash and police your trash, especially food. #bigcat #nhp pic.twitter.com/JpIkgvSvDt — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 12, 2020

According to the agency, the animal has been “making the rounds” recently on the top of State Route 157 on the mountain.

NHP says that while sightings are rare, mountain lions are on Mount Charleston.

Troopers suggest watching your pets and keeping them on a leash whenever you visit the mountain. The agency also suggests keeping an eye on your trash, especially food.