NHP captures man who allegedly rammed trooper’s cruiser with stolen SEMA car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing and crashing a supercar that was scheduled to be in the SEMA Car Show was caught by authorities Tuesday. Nevada Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Jesse Grano used the stolen vehicle to ram a trooper’s squad car.

The North Las Vegas Police Department arrested the 33-year-old early Tuesday morning. Grano on the following charges:

Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Child Neglect

The charges Grano was arrested on are unrelated to the Nevada Highway Patrol investigation for ramming the trooper’s car and stealing a custom Dodge Challenger.

The Challenger was stolen from the overflow parking lot of the Main Street Station Casino last Wednesday. Troopers attempted to recover the vehicle after it was seen in the area of I-15 and Sahara on the same day. A short time later, a trooper found the car in a parking garage at the Rio.

As shown in the video above, the car then rammed the trooper’s vehicle, before escaping out of the parking garage. The trooper was not hurt in the incident.

The vehicle was eventually found abandoned at the Boulevard Mall. Despite the damage, the owners still displayed the car at the show, and he invited the NHP troopers to participate.

Trooper Adam Whitmarsh is a special guest at the ProCharger booth at the @SEMASHOW with the #stolenchallenger that rammed his patrol car on October 30th. ProCharger is displaying the vehicle with the damage.The suspect has been taken into custody. #sema #DodgeChallenger #SEMA2019 pic.twitter.com/qjQg6p2POh — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 5, 2019

At the time of his arrest, Grano had active felony warrants from the Nevada Highway Patrol to include the charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon on a Public Officer, Felony Eluding, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and numerous misdemeanor charges.