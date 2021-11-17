NHP bodycam video shows suspect ramming into police vehicle at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Highway Patrol has released body camera video from an officer-involved shooting at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area last week.

According to NHP, the incident took place at the Visitor’s Center parking lot around 7 a.m.

Police say that they received a call from the mother of the suspect Erik Legried, 29, shortly before 6 a.m. She told police her son was going to shoot himself or drive head-on into upcoming traffic to kill himself.

Police say the call also says that a man in a black Toyota Tacoma is in distress and driving near the Red Rock scenic loop.

Legried used his pickup truck to ram a park ranger and an NHP vehicle before taking off, NHP said.

A ranger and two NHP troopers opened fire, striking him several times. He is expected to recover.

Legried faces multiple charges, including battery of a protected person, resisting a public officer, and damaging or destroying state property.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

The shooting and the investigation closed the Red Rock Canyon Loop to visitors for the remainder of the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Both of the NHP troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

Legried is due back in court on Nov. 30 at 9:30 a.m.