NHP answers wrong-way driver call 1-hour into the new year; troopers issue warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The year 2019 was another dangerous year on the roads for drivers in the valley, especially when it came to wrong-way drivers. The southern command of Nevada Highway Patrol says that in 2019 troopers were dispatched to 434 wrong-way driver incidents.

The first wrong-way call of 2020 came into the agency only one-hour* into the new year. It happened on Interstate 11. But the wrong-way driving crashes are problems troopers hope to see less of this year.

NHP dashcam video from New Year’s Eve shows someone driving the wrong way on Las Vegas Boulevard near the M Resort. Troopers were able to pull the driver over before anyone got hurt.

The same can’t be said for the last couple of months of 2019. According to law enforcement, there were five deadly wrong-way driving crashes.

The first was on Nov. 14, and it happened on I-15 near Lake Mead. A woman who was driving south in the northbound lanes died in the crash.

“I would say 99 percent of the cause is impairment,” said

Trooper Jason Buratczuk, Nevada Highway Patrol. “I think it’s time as a community that enough is enough. these fatal crashes, we all need to pitch in and share the roads out here.”