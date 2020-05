LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The Nevada Highway Patrol reports another wrong-way driver crash in Las Vegas.

The NHP says there were no fatalities and no serious injuries in the overnight crash on the western 215 beltway at Lake Mead.

Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum showed tweet from the NHP that says one of the drivers was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

There have been several fatal wrong-way freeway crashes in the area over the past several months, most of them involving at least one impaired driver.