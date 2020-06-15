Breaking News
Report: New York-New York casino robber used his hand, tucked in his pocket, as a gun

NHP: 49-year-old Idaho resident killed in Elko County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of an Idaho resident last Tuesday.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla, identified as 49-year-old Eric Jones of Idaho, was traveling northbound on SR225 in Elko County when he crossed into the southbound lane, ran off the roadway and hit a fence.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NHP.

The investigation is still on-going. It is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol, Elko Traffic Division.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories