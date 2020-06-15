NHP: 49-year-old Idaho resident killed in Elko County crash

ELKO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that resulted in the death of an Idaho resident last Tuesday.

The driver of a Toyota Corolla, identified as 49-year-old Eric Jones of Idaho, was traveling northbound on SR225 in Elko County when he crossed into the southbound lane, ran off the roadway and hit a fence.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NHP.

The investigation is still on-going. It is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol, Elko Traffic Division.