NHP: 4 dead in head-on crash in northeast Nevada

WELLS, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway patrol says four people are dead after a head-on crash in the northeast part of the state. It happened just before 12 p.m. on Saturday near Wells, Nevada on US93.

NHP says a Subaru Impreza with Oregon plates was traveling north on US93 when it attempted to pass in a double yellow, no passing zone in the southbound lane, heading north. A Hyundai Sonata with Idaho plates was traveling south on US93 when the Subaru entered its lane and the two cars collided in the southbound travel lane.

Each vehicle had two occupants and all four were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to officials.

NHP is investigating the crash.