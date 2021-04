MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) says one person is dead following a crash on I-15 near Mesquite, Nevada. Three semi-trucks and a car were involved in the incident.

NHP originally reported four people had died.

The north and southbound travel lanes are closed at mile marker 122.

#Breaking Fatal crash IR15 and MM122(near Mesquite)Multiple semi trucks and one passenger car , 1 deceased. North and southbound travel lanes closed at this time. PIO en route #SlowDown #DriveSafeNV #ZeroFatalities #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.