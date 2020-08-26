NHP: 28-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old man is dead following a crash on the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol says the fatal crash, involving three vehicles, happened Monday night around 8:30 p.m. on I-215, east of the Buffalo offramp.

A Nissan van and white Mercedes-Benz SUV were parked on the right shoulder of westbound IR-215, near the Buffalo Drive exit. As the driver of the van was attempting to pour gasoline into the vehicle, an Infinity coupe, who was approaching the Buffalo exit, drifted and struck the rear of the Mercedes.

The Mercedes was pushed into the rear of the van, which was then forced forward into the concrete barrier wall.

Courtesy: NHP

The driver of the van, NHP says, avoided being hit and was not injured. The driver of the Mercedes was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Infinity, later identified as 28-year-old Adrian Joshua Regalado, was not wearing a seatbelt, and was transported to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced dead.

NHP says they suspect impairment was a contributing factor of this crash.

This marks NHP Southern Command’s 37th fatal crash, resulting in 42 fatalities for 2020.