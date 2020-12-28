NHP: 2 people killed in crash on US-93 near Wells in Elko County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead following a fatal crash in Elko County on Dec. 21, the Nevada Highway Patrol says.

NHP troopers responded to the crash, involving a U-Haul truck and a semi-truck, on US-93 northbound, about 27 miles north of Wells.

A U-Haul box van towing an enclosed box trailer was traveling southbound on US-93 towards Wells, and a white 2019 Western Star truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound on US-93 towards Jackpot.

Courtesy: NHP

The U-Haul traveled from the southbound lane into the northbound lane and struck the left front of the tractor/trailer. The U-Haul caught fire and came to rest on the southbound outside shoulder.

The semi-truck came to rest on the northbound outside shoulder after it was hit. As a result of the collision, debris was scattered across both travel lanes of US-93.

NHP says both drivers succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the U-Haul was identified as 23-year-old Tia Roll of Billings, Montana. The driver of the Western Star was identified as 46-year-old Roop Singh of Calgary, Alberta (Canada).

There were no additional people in either vehicle. Both directions of US-93 were shut down for four hours. The highway was completely reopened at 9:45 p.m.

Individuals with any information regarding the crash are urged to contact the NHP Wells Substation at (775) 752-3235.