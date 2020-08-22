NHP: 2 killed in rollover crash on Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says two people are dead following a rollover crash on State Route 157.

The crash happened early Saturday morning, just after 5:30 a.m. A black Nissan Altima, with five unrestrained occupants, was traveling westbound on Kyle Canyon Road, approaching Echo Road, when it failed to follow the curve in the roadway and continued straight into a guardrail.

NHP says after the vehicle hit the guardrail, it rotated down an embankment, struck a large tree stump and overturned.

One of the passengers was ejected. According to NHP, that passenger and the female driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three occupants were transported to UMC Trauma; two by air-lift and one by ambulance.

NHP does not suspect impairment in this crash.

After being closed for hours, Echo Road and Kyle Canyon Road are now open.

#Update Fatal crash on Mt Charleston. Kyle Canyon Road and Echo Road are now open. #BuckleUp #DriveSafeNV #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 22, 2020

“This deadly trend on our roadways continues with another tragic crash. Don’t drive impaired, don’t drive distracted, observe the posted speed limit and please wear your seatbelt!” NHP stated in a news release.