LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead following an overnight wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway, the Nevada Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened on northbound 215 at the Far Hills exit.

#Breaking fatal wrong way crash. Two confirmed deceased. Beltway NB at Far Hills. All NB travel lanes closed/NB traffic being diverted off at Far Hills. #WrongWay #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/r02qQYu2UH — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 3, 2021

Pictures posted by the agency on Twitter show the crash appeared to involve two sedans.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.