NHP: 1 man dead after crash on I-80, near Wells

WELLS, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says an Idaho man is dead after his car overturned on Interstate 80. The crash happened on Wednesday just before 8 a.m. on I-80, about 5 miles west

of Wells.

NHP says a red Nissan was heading eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand travel lane when it traveled off the north pavement edge and into the center median.

The driver overcorrected to the right and the Nissan overturned. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car, NHP said.

The vehicle came to rest on its wheels partially in the westbound travel lanes of I-80.

Unfortunately, the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Matthew Thomas Hawks, was transported from the scene and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

There were no other occupants inside the Nissan. The investigation is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol, Wells District.