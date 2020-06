LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning on the U.S. 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened on U.S. 95 northbound, near Lee Canyon Road. NHP tweeted minimal details about the crash around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday monring.

#Breaking Fatal rollover crash US95 Northbound near Clark County Mile Marker 105. No travel lanes closed. Please use caution if traveling in the area. #BuckleUp #DrivesafeNV #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/r1HIS8B6xK — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 9, 2020

NHP says no travel lanes were closed due to the crash.

