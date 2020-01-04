NHP: Victim of fatal crash at U.S. 95, Snow Mountain was not wearing a seat belt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal crash on U.S. 95 northbound, near the Kyle Canyon turnoff. The agency says they responded to the crash involving a single vehicle rollover just before 12 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation shows that the driver of a Ford pickup truck was traveling in the left lane on U.S. 95, and while attempting to avoid slower vehicles, lost control of the truck and ran off the roadway. The truck overturned and the driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was ejected.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

#breaking Fatal Crash US95 and Snow Mountain. Single Vehicle rollover, 1 ejected, 1 confirmed deceased. Left lane is blocked, expect delays in the area. PIO is enroute. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 4, 2020

Officials believe that speed was a factor and impairment is suspected. NHP says this is the second fatal crash being investigated by NHP this year.

The crash remains under investigation.