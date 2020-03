Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marc Sanchez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NHL is advising all teams to not have morning skates, practice or team meetings Thursday while the league determines what to do going forward.

Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, Clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings today. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

This comes one day after the NBA ended its season due to COVID-19 concerns. On Wednesday, the NHL said it is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. There could be more information released later today.