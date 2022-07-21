LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Canadian businessman is accused of paying a teenage ballerina for sex as part of a federal lawsuit filed in Nevada.

The lawsuit, filed last year, involves a group of ballerinas who claim two dance instructors abused and sex trafficked them. The instructors, Mitchell Taylor Button, and his wife Dusty Button, formerly of the Boston Ballet, now live in Nevada, according to a 2021 filing.

NEWARK, NJ – JUNE 30: Owner Daryl Katz of the Edmonton Oilers attends the 2013 NHL Draft at Prudential Center on June 30, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

In a third-party claim filed earlier this month, lawyers for the dance instructors said one ballerina, Sage Humphries, was paid $75,000 from Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz for “sexual favors.” The claim includes text messages reportedly between Katz and Humphries talking about exchanging money.

“You’re perfect Sage. That’s what scares me,” a message contained in the court documents reportedly from Katz to Humphries said.

Text messages contained in the federal lawsuit. (KLAS)

Lawyers for Humphries and Katz vehemently deny the claim. A person close to Katz told the I-Team that the transfer of money was part of a potential business project.

“Daryl Katz denies the allegations in this claim without reservation,” Katz’s attorney, Robert Klieger, said in a statement. “There has never been a sexual relationship of any kind between him and Ms. Humphries. Mr. Katz will vigorously defend his reputation against these baseless and scurrilous claims.”

Sage Humphries, a dancer with the Boston Ballet, massages her legs during intermission backstage at The Nutcracker performance at the Boston Opera House. (Photo by Josh Reynolds for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“As is typical of abusers confronted with serious litigation, the Buttons have filed counterclaims in an effort to distort the truth and to weaponize the serious allegations of abuse that have been brought against them,” Sigrid McCawley, lawyer for the women who filed the case again the dance instructors, said. “Their counterclaims falsely implicate others, and are a pathetic attempt to portray the women they abused as liars. It’s a meaningless sideshow; facts are the currency in a courtroom, not fiction. The women I represent are telling the truth, and their voices are being heard. We are confident the Buttons will be held accountable for their conduct.”

An attorney for the Buttons, who filed the claim, declined to comment. In an earlier filing, the couple said they had a consensual relationship with Humphries.