NHL on pause until at least through Tuesday, Golden Knights game postponed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NHL announced Friday that its regular-season schedule will not resume until Tuesday, Dec. 28, which means the game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche scheduled for Monday night has been postponed.

In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL says, “the league had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day.”

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL delays return to game play by a day; games on Dec. 27 postponed.https://t.co/UX99dQ0tp1 pic.twitter.com/zZRrGjpt7L — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 24, 2021

Teams will be able to return to practice on Sunday, Dec.26, and it is expected that NHL will produce an update on its return to play plans by the end of the weekend.

All ticket holders for the Dec. 27 game vs. Colorado will receive an email from the Golden Knights regarding that game. #VegasBorn https://t.co/UMMKqaNWko — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 25, 2021

This is the second game of the season that the Golden Knights have had to reschedule due to COVID-19.