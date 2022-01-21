NHL fan fair comes to Las Vegas for All-Star weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Hockey League will transform the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall into 300,000 square feet of interactive hockey fun next month for the NHL All-Star Weekend.

2022 Truly Hard Seltzer NHL Fan Fair will offer hockey fans of all ages four days of family-friendly hockey interactive games and attractions, special appearances, trophies, memorabilia displays, and a chance to take a picture with the trophy displays, including the iconic Stanley Cup.

Hours for each day:

  • Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets for all four days are available in advance by clicking here. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, seniors, college students, and military members. Children three years of age and under will be admitted free of charge.

