NHL All-Star Skills challenges coming to the Strip Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 NHL All-Star weekend is less than a week away, and preparations are underway to transform part of the Strip to host the skills contests on Friday, Feb. 4 beginning at 4:30 Pacific.

There will be seven contests during the skills event, with two of them being played in the heart of the Strip.

The Bellagio lake and fountains will be center stage for an accuracy contest where players will be taken by boat to the center of the lake, put on a platform, and then try to shoot a puck into five targets placed around the lake. And yes, the fountains will be active creating the ultimate water hazard for a hockey competition.

The other event taking over part of the strip is being called NHL 21 in ’22. For this, part of the Strip will be closed to traffic to allow for a giant deck of cards on a tall and wide rack to be placed on the road. The players will then have to shoot at the cards trying to hit the correct cards to get them to 21 without going bust.

The individual winner of each event will earn $30,000. A complete list of the events and rules is below.

Discover NHL Fountain Face-Off™

Competition takes place on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. Players will travel by boat to the “rink” and are required to successfully shoot pucks into five targets in the least amount of time. Qualifying players move to the head-to-head final. Fountain spray and the breeze off The Strip will add to the challenge of this unprecedented NHL All-Star Skills™ event. Participants

▪ Eight participants Format

▪ Qualifying round

▪ Head-to-head final Winner

▪ The player who successfully shoots pucks into the targets in the fastest time.

Las Vegas NHL 21 in ’22™

Shutting down part of Las Vegas Boulevard to hang a full deck of oversized cards on a rack puts a new twist on street hockey. 21 in ’22 is a game of chance, strategy and skill. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust, in the least number of shots. The player who wins two rounds is crowned Puck Shark.

Participants

▪ Five players

Format

▪ Six rounds maximum

Winner

▪ The first player who wins two rounds. A round is won by the player with highest hand or is first to achieve 21.

Verizon NHL Fastest Skater™

Participants

▪ Eight players

Winner

▪ The player who has the fastest time.

Procedure / Rules

▪ The course is one full rink lap.

▪ Each player has one attempt to establish their time.

▪ Skater may choose direction of their lap.

▪ Skater is positioned a maximum of three feet behind the start line located on the penalty box side of the center line.

▪ Skater starts on the referee’s whistle.

▪ The timing device starts when the skater crosses the start line.

▪ In case of a clock malfunction, the official time will be recorded from the referee’s stopwatch.

Tie Situation

▪ If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the fastest time the two players will skate again to determine the winner.

Dunkin’ NHL Save Streak™

Participants

▪ A minimum of four goalies

▪ 36 players

Winner

▪ The goalie with the longest “save streak.”

Procedure / Rules

▪ Each scoring attempt is officiated in accordance with NHL shootout rules and begins on the referee’s whistle.

▪ Each goalie will face all players from an opposing division.

▪ Players from each division will shoot numerically, lowest to highest with the divisional captain shooting last.

▪ If a goalie saves the divisional captain’s shot, he will continue to face shooters until a goal is scored.

▪ A goalie’s round ends on a goal and cannot end on a save.

▪ Order of shooters after the divisional captain remains the same as the original order.

Tie Situation

▪ If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the longest “save streak” the winning goalie will be determined by the total number of saves made in their round. If two or more goalies remain tied based on the total number of saves made, then the tied goalies will compete in a sudden death round of “Goalie Goals.”

EA NHL Hardest Shot™

Participants

▪ A minimum of four players

Winner

▪ The player who records the fastest speed.

Procedure / Rules

▪ Two attempts for each player.

▪ A single puck is positioned on the ice 30 feet from the center of the goal. A player, starting no further than the nearest blue line, may skate towards the puck and shoot it from its positioned spot into the goal.Z

▪ Shots must be on goal to be calculated and all shots are recorded by radar in miles per hour.

▪ If a puck enters the goal uncalculated due to a malfunction of the radar equipment, the shooter will be allowed an additional attempt.

▪ If player breaks his stick, he will be given another attempt.

Tie Situation

▪ If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the fastest speed the two players will shoot again to determine the winner.

adidas NHL Breakaway Challenge™

Participants

▪ Minimum of four players & two goalies

Winner

▪ Shooter with highest score.

Procedure / Rules

▪ Shooters can start their routine from anywhere in the neutral zone and have full access to the offensive zone, including behind the net (NHL penalty shot rules do not apply).

▪ Each skater will attempt two shots.

▪ Order of players for second shot is based on first shot score: lowest to highest

▪ Panel of judges will rate each shot on a scale of 1 – 10.

Tie Situation

▪ If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the highest score, the tied players will take one final shot to determine the winner.

Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting™

Participants

▪ Two players from each division & four passers

Winner

▪ The player who hits all four targets in the fastest time.

Procedure / Rules

▪ Four destructible Styrofoam targets 15 inches in diameter are attached to the goal posts, one target in each corner.

▪ Two players, one on each side of the net, alternately pass pucks to a shooter positioned 25 feet out from the goal line.

▪ Shooters compete at opposite ends of the rink, alternating attempts.

▪ Any contact of a target by a puck that is shot is scored as a hit.

▪ Time stops when the player has successfully hit all targets.

Tie Situation

▪ If at the completion of the event there is a tie for the fastest time, the tied players will compete again to determine the winner.