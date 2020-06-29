NHL: 15 players test positive for COVID-19, total of 250+ tested

KOLKATA, INDIA – 2020/03/25: In this photo illustration a National Hockey League (NHL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus the background. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Hockey League (NHL) says of the more than 250 players that were tested for coronavirus on Monday, 15 of them were confirmed to be positive cases. The league did not announce the names of the players that tested positive for COVID-19.

These players are currently practicing at training facilities across the U.S. and Canada as part of the NHL’s Phase 2 activities.

According to the league, there has been 1,450 COVID-19 tests administered to the group of players participating in Phase 2 practices.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/HalBsLro77 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2020

The league says they have been made aware of the 11 additional players that tested positive outside of the Phase 2 protocol that took effect on June 8.

The NHL says that all players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating and are following CDC and Health Canada protocols.