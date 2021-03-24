NGCB warns resorts of COVID-19 mitigation measures for pools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) is warning resorts of the COVID-19 mitigation measures currently required for swimming pools. This comes as locals and tourists flock to Las Vegas amid an uptick in activity on the famed Strip.

Licensees are expected to “review and comply” with public and private gathering requirements for venue operations.

The measures are as follows:

Maximum occupancy of 50%, based on pool area’s listed fire code capacity Social distancing requirements may significantly reduce venue’s maximum capacity

Minimum of six feet of social distancing is required in the pool, on the pool deck and any other pool facility areas Excludes persons from the same household

Pool seating should be configured to allow proper social distancing

Face coverings required at all times unless a patron is actively eating, drinking or in the pool

Hot tubs remain closed

The board stresses adherence to the capacity measure, writing:

Licensees are cautioned that if social distancing in the pool area cannot be maintained at 50% of listed fire code capacity, capacity must be reduced accordingly to meet the social distancing requirement.” Nevada Gaming Control Board

NGCB reminds that while COVID-19 numbers in Nevada are trending in a good direction, there are variants of the virus that are “significantly more contagious” than the original. They also stressed while hospitality workforce vaccinations are in motion, many have yet to be vaccinated.