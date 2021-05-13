Nevada Gaming Control Board leaves mask policies up to casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) is leaving mask policies up to casinos. NGCB says its position on requirements for masks inside and outside of gaming floors falls in line with that of Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They specifically touch on Directive 045, which formerly mandated mask requirements for all indoor gaming floor areas on local properties.

NGCB says it will not require or keep casinos from asking about a guest’s vaccination status. Casinos may also have mask policies more restrictive than the guidelines set forth by the CDC.

The board does urge properties to keep signs up with CDC guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.