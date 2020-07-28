NGCB: 156 regulatory cases opened for casino noncompliance

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has opened 156 regulatory cases for noncompliance statewide to date. The cases involve noncompliance with Board Health and Safety policies at casinos.

According to a news release, the board has conducted 10,135 inspections and observations. Of the open cases, NGCB has filed three formal complaints against licensees with the State Gaming Commission, including:

C.O.D. Casino Corporation , C.O.D. Casino in Minden, Nevada

, C.O.D. Casino in Minden, Nevada Waldman Investments, Inc. , Bowl Incline in Incline Village, Nevada

, Bowl Incline in Incline Village, Nevada Hotel & Nevada Gambling Hall, LTD, Hotel Nevada & Gambling Hall in Ely, Nevada

“The Board has continued to work around the clock with its partners at other state agencies and local jurisdictions to achieve its statewide mission of protecting the health and welfare of the general public at licensed gaming establishments by enforcing its Health and Safety Policies, as well as the Emergency Directives issued by the Office of the Governor,” said James Taylor, chief of enforcement, in the release.

Since Gov. Steve Sisolak authorized the reopening of gaming establishments on June 4, NGCB says it has enforced its policies.

“The Gaming Control Board has never shied away from its duty to strictly regulate licensed gaming, and the same is true for the enforcement of Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directives and the Board’s Health and Safety Policies,” said Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Douglass Morgan also noted the cases will be presented to the Nevada Gaming Commission, keeping public health and safety a priority for the gaming industry.