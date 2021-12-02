NFR returns to Las Vegas with millions in prizes, already sold out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Finals Rodeo is back in Las Vegas after spending 2020 in Texas during the pandemic shutdowns. NFR is known as the Super Bowl of rodeo and one of the biggest and most popular events in the city.

It’s 10 days of rodeo competitions and fun events starting Friday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. There’s a mask requirement but no vaccination requirement.

Organizers say enhacements have been added to the NFR including a different opening every night.

Participants are competing for a total of $10 million in prize money. The rodeo is expected to attract thousands. In 2019, NFR drew 168,000 to the city.

This is the NFR’s 36th year.