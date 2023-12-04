LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new agreement will keep the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas through 2035, according to an announcement Monday from Las Vegas Events.

NFR is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Thomas & Mack Center. The contract with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) was expiring in 2025. No details were released immediately on the financial commitment from Las Vegas Events.

NFR left Las Vegas in 2020, when the event was held in Arlington, Texas. The move was blamed on Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions, but NFR returned to Las Vegas in 2021. NFR had an estimated $200 million impact on the Las Vegas economy in 2019.

“This is a truly historic day for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said in a news release from Las Vegas Events. “This extension will benefit all aspects of the PRCA, including our contestants, stock contractors, committees, contract personnel, and our fans. This commitment by Las Vegas preserves the momentum that we have established over the last 38 years.”

Las Vegas Events (LVE) echoed that sentiment.

“For 38 years, the NFR has transformed our city and brought millions of rodeo fans to Las Vegas to share in the NFR Experience,” LVE President Tim Keener said. “We have built a strong partnership with the PRCA and its contestants and feel that this new agreement will be beneficial to all parties. We are pleased to host this iconic event for an additional ten years.”

LVE Chairman Bill McBeath talked about what it took to reach the agreement.

“For more than a year and a half, I have worked with the PRCA and their representatives toward this extension that demonstrates Las Vegas’ commitment to the NFR and the sport of rodeo,” LVE Chairman Bill McBeath.

“Along with Michael Gaughan and the support of our entire board, we have made this a priority for our organization to secure the world’s richest and most prestigious rodeo as a December fixture in our city. We appreciate all of the efforts of the PRCA to make this extension a reality,” McBeath said.

The NFR has sold out 360 consecutive performances and attracts the top 15 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, according to Las Vegas Events. In 2022, the event had a total attendance of 173,350 over the 10 days of competition in Las Vegas.