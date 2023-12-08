LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo honored the first responders and victims in Las Vegas following two tragic events in the past few days and weeks.

A moment of silence was held during the opening round of the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center on Friday evening.

NFR pays tribute to first responders in Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2023 (NFR)

The tribute included images of Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Troopers Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix who were killed while on duty following a hit-and-run crash on I-15.

The tribute also featured images of the three victims who were killed during the UNLV campus shooting on Dec. 6.

The NFR also released the following statement.

“We mourn the tragic loss of life and our deepest sympathies go out to the victims, their families, and friends.”

The NFR decided to push back its opening night which was set for Thursday, following the shooting at UNLV.

NFR pays tribute to first responders in Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2023 (NFR)

In addition, the following first responders were also honored during the special tribute on Friday. Sgt. Jesse Winder, Nevada Highway Patrol, Captain Robert Mayer, Clark County Police Department, Sgt. Chris Kinman, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Battalion Chief Joseph Page, Clark County Fire Department, SWAT Officer Jeffrey Melchert, Henderson Police Department.

Also honored were the three of the first officers to enter the building on December 5, according to the NFR on Friday: Lieutenant Carolyn Downey, UNLV Police, Detective Robert Ljungquist, UNLV Police, Sergeant William Williams, UNLV Police.