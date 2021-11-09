NFR and Cowboy Christmas requiring masks but not vaccination

National Finals Rodeo, Trevor Brazile (Decatur, TX) in action, securing calf during 9th Round of Tie-down Roping Event at Thomas & Mack Center, Brazile became 1st PRCA triple-crown winner since 1983, Las Vegas, NV 12/14/2007 (Photo by Darren Carroll/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – At this year’s National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and Cowboy Christmas, face coverings will be mandated for anyone attending indoor events.

To be in line with current state guidelines, the NFR is now requiring face masks at both the rodeo inside the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and at the Las Vegas Convention Center where the Cowboy Christmas event is taking place.

Attendees are not being required to show proof of Covid vaccination. According to Clark County rules, this means all indoor attendees will be required to wear face coverings.

The NFR runs from December 2 to December 11. Cowboy Christmas opens on December 1 and runs through December 11.

According to the event organizer, the past four shows in Las Vegas (2016 – 2020) brought in an average of 250,000 people.