LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For this year’s Giving Tuesday, the Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee is dedicated to helping Obodo Collective, an urban farm in the Historic Westside.

It’s all part of their greening project which aims to leave behind a sustainable footprint.

Tameka Henry is the executive director of the local nonprofit which sprouted due to needs from the pandemic.

“It’s so important to be here on the Historic Westside. This has been a neighborhood that has been underserved and overlooked for so long and we see the value in it,” Henry explained. “Our mission is to provide long-term solutions to support and eliminate multigenerational poverty, so with three pillars we focus on food insecurity, housing justice, and education.”

Matthew Fichera and his Moon Valley nurseries team provided a number of citrus fruits which were much needed for this food desert area.

“One of the most beautiful gardens I ever seen was here so I really wanted to jump in and help,” Fichera said. “Strategically we planted 5 different trees around the yard. What we did was we created trees that we sometimes smaller and sometimes more bigger bearing more fruit, basically to show the circle of life.”

Planting trees also reduces the urban heat island effect by providing shade.

“We are extremely thankful that they chose us. We’re looking forward and this will impact this neighborhood for decades,” Henry added.

There are over 100 households near the Obodo Collective, with many lacking reliable transportation, preventing them from access to fresh food.

“I have history and roots here,” Henry said. “My grandparents lived here so it’s important to make sure we’re doing our part to make sure that families aren’t just in survival mode, that we’re supporting them so they may thrive.”

From food drops to rental and utility assistance, they want people to know they’re here.

“When you ride through this neighborhood and you see the boarded up buildings and houses and blighted land and you turn the corner and you get to C Street and Monroe and you see something like this that is so beautiful, that is thriving, it’s an amazing thing,” Fichera said. “We need more of them, but for right now we are Obodo and Obodo means community.”