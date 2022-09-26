LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL announced some significant changes Monday morning to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas which will be held in February.

Instead of the tackle game, there will be a week-long skills competition and flag football game and it will be called The Pro Bowl Games and feature the top players from the AFC and NFC showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges.

Peyton Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowl pick during his Hall of Fame career, will be a part of the coaching staff for the flag game.

It’s set to take place at Allegiant Stadium with the flag football game on Feb. 5, 2023.