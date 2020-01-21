NFL to meet with county commission to talk about NFL Draft weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL promises a party that will take over Las Vegas in late April which could include shutting down parts of the Las Vegas Strip for three full days.

The league will discuss those plans in detail Tuesday morning. While the main part of the draft consists of teams selecting their players, there’s so much more than that.

There will be public and private parties, concerts and fan events at various resorts.

Last year’s draft was in Nashville and the NFL says it drew 600,000 people.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says this year’s draft will really showcase Las Vegas.

“Where it becomes successful is when communities take it and make it theirs. This should be about Vegas. This should be about showing off this great city. The iconic features of this city, the people of this city. I think that is what’s going to make it truly spectacular.”

The NFL is promising to a major announcement about the future of football in Las Vegas on Wednesday.