LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first NFL-themed slot machines were unveiled Thursday in a partnership between the National Football League and Aristocrat Gaming.

Gamblers will be able to choose their team and play for a $1 million progressive jackpot when the machines come out at the start of the 2023 NFL season, according to a news release from Aristocrat. In February, the company announced its F1 slot machines and tipped its hand that the NFL machines were on their way.

The original license agreement was announced in the fall of 2021 and the company released a photo and a video today showing what gameplay looks like.

The relationship between Las Vegas and the NFL has changed over the years as sports betting gained a foothold in the United States. In 2003, the league banned Las Vegas ads during the Super Bowl, trying to maintain an arm’s length from gambling. Now, the Raiders have been here since 2020, the first Las Vegas Super Bowl is less than 200 days away and the city has already hosted the NFL Draft and the Pro Bowl.

And “NFL Super Bowl Jackpots” is about to be the latest thing on the casino floor. And there’s more to come.

“The additional slot machines in the initial product roster that will debut later this year and into 2024 include Overtime Cash™, Super Bowl Link™, NFL Kickoff™, Winning Drive™, and Rings of Victory™ – each inspired by a unique element of NFL gameplay and featuring customizable team options,” according to the news release.

“The unveiling of the first NFL-themed slot machines represents an opportunity to bring the league closer to our fans in a new area,” said Joe Ruggiero, NFL senior vice president of consumer products. “We have valued collaborating with Aristocrat to bring their vision and responsible gaming resources to fans during the 2023 NFL season and beyond.”

The NFL promotes a league-wide responsible betting public awareness program and continues to police players for betting activity. Four players were suspended on June 29 and a Denver Bronco defensive lineman was suspended on Tuesday.

For more information about responsible gambling tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org, hosted by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

“Today, we are thrilled to debut the first look of the new NFL-licensed slot machines, which will provide an innovative entertainment experience for millions of NFL fans who enjoy the fun of casino gaming,” Aristocrat Gaming CEO said. “We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind slot machine, offering fans the ability to customize the experience by selecting their favorite team in any casino they choose to play.”