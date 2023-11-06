LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Football League surprised a local high school student on Sunday with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

According to a release, the NFL and the Las Vegas Raiders gave Luiz Ortiz and his family four tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl during the Las Vegas Raiders’ game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 5.

NFL surprises local high school student with Super Bowl tickets (Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee and the Las Vegas Raiders)

The release said Luis is a “devoted high school student who has faced adversity in his life.” Luis recently transferred to a magnet school for more opportunities, but at his previous school was team captain of his soccer, football, and basketball teams.

According to the release, Luis “lends his time to assist other students with behavioral issues through sports, teaching them about the value of sportsmanship.”

The NFL’s Super Bowl ticket giveaway program, Super Bowl Surprise, was created to thank passionate and dedicated fans by giving them tickets to the biggest event of the season.