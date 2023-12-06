LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A young Las Vegas cancer patient found out Tuesday he and his family are going to next year’s Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, surprised Las Vegas local Benji Sanchez and his family with five tickets to next year’s big game.

Benji, 9, and his family were honored at Tuesday’s NFL Green event at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center, where Commissioner Goodell presented him with the tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in honor of the battle that Benji continues to fight.

Super Benji and his family received tickets to Super Bowl LVIII. (Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee )

Members of the American Cancer Society also attended the surprise giveaway.

Benji was diagnosed with a brain tumor as a baby and underwent extensive surgery. According to a release, Benji was diagnosed with both brain and thyroid cancer and has finally reached remission, despite the cancer returning.

“He has continued his courageous fight and serves as an inspiration to his family and friends,” the release stated.

Benji’s family shares updates through his Facebook page, “Team Super Benji.“

The National Football League’s Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program, “Super Bowl Surprise,” thanks the league’s most passionate and dedicated fans by offering them tickets to the biggest event in the season.

The “Super Bowl Surprise” program is in its seventh year.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.