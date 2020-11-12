Singer The Weeknd to headline Super Bowl 2021 LV Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CBS) — The NFL announced The Weeknd will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show. The Super Bowl will air on CBS on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The league, The Weeknd, and Roc Nation all shared the big news on Twitter Thursday.

The NFL says the show is “sure to be nothing short of transcendent.”

International star, The Weeknd, has amassed a global fanbase, become a multi-award winning artist, and recently, was named one of the most influential people of 2020 by Time Magazine.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

Marking the second year of this collaboration, Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation are excited to bring The Weeknd to the world’s biggest stage.

Regarded for his creative vision, The Weeknd is known for his genre-bending music and redefining storytelling, both sonically and visually.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Shawn JAY-Z Carter.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer,” added Shawn JAY-Z Carter.

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this NFL season has faced uncertainty. But the Super Bowl is planning to go on. The halftime show will look different than in years past, CBS Sports reports, and safety guidelines will be put in place for the entire event.

“Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV, ” added Rolapp.

The halftime show will air on CBS from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, February 7, 2021.