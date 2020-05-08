NFL schedule released, Raiders in four primetime games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Thursday, May 7 became a historic day in Las Vegas for the unveiling of the Raiders 2020 NFL schedule.

The Raiders will open their season on the road at Carolina to take on the Panthers, which will be broadcasted on KLAS-TV. The following week on Sept. 21, the home opener at Allegiant Stadium in a Monday Night Football clash with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. talks about the scheduling and the teams new beginning in Las Vegas.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Chris Maathius has the story.